BETHALTO --- June 13, 2012 ---The public is invited to attend the farewell service of Pastor Phil and Renee Schneider, Senior Pastors of Cornerstone Church of Bethalto, on Sunday, June 17 at 10:10 a.m.

After 22 years in ministry in Bethalto, Rev. Phil Schneider is leaving his position as Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church to accept a position at the Illinois District Council Assemblies of God headquarters located in Carlinville.

Rev. Schneider was elected to the office of District Superintendent at the 90th District Council & Ministry Summit held recently at Lake Williamson Christian Center in Carlinville. In his new position, Schneider will lead the Assemblies of God churches throughout Illinois beginning July 2.

Schneider served as Presbyter of the Metro North Section from 2000 - 2008 when he was elected Executive Presbyter of the South Region by the 2008 District Council. At the 2011 District Council, he was elected to serve as General Presbyter, effective January 1, 2012.

He has served as pastor of Cornerstone Assembly of God in Bethalto since 2002, when the church was formed by a merge between Cottage Hills Assembly of God and Gateway Worship Center in Bethalto. He was pastor of Cottage Hills from 1990 until the merger. He has served the Illinois

District since 1980, working in churches in East Peoria, Litchfield, and Bethalto, as well as 30 years of Illinois youth camps. He is a graduate of Central Bible College and is past president and a current member of the St. Louis Metro Harvest Evangelism Committee.

During his tenure at Cornerstone, "Pastor Phil" has been very active in the community. Cornerstone initiated the Bethalto Fireworks in 2007 as a gift from the church to the community. The event has since become an annual event with thousands in attendance each year. He spearheaded the inception of the Bethalto Community Spirit Awards presented each year at

the Bethalto Labor Day Homecoming and served as a founding member of the Bethalto Education Foundation also.

He and his wife, Renee, reside in Bethalto and have five adult children who graduated from Civic Memorial High School, Southern Illinois University -- Edwardsville, and also reside in Bethalto.

Questions about Sunday's service can be directed to Cornerstone church office at 618-377-7625.

