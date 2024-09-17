ALTON - Local organizations came together to commemorate National Recovery Month.

On Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, Centerstone hosted a Recovery Month Celebration and Vigil to remember those who have been lost to addiction while honoring people who are on a path to recovery. Representatives from Metro-East Recovery Council, Foster’s Light in the Dark, and Amare also spoke about their organizations’ services.

“By being here tonight, we are casting light on the fact that recovery is possible,” said Anne Tyree, Centerstone CEO. “It does happen. Life does get better.”

Mark Knott with the Metro-East Recovery Council described the organization as a “bridge-builder between all the different resources in St. Clair County and Madison County.” MERC collaborates with organizations like Centerstone and Chestnut Health Systems to help people embark on their recovery journey.

Knott also gave a testimony on his own long-term recovery. He said it wouldn’t be possible without the support of organizations like those that were represented at the Recovery Month Celebration and Vigil.

“I did it with a whole community of individuals who understand that sometimes you’re going to make mistakes, but your mistakes don’t define who you are,” Knott said. “How we get back up and start living our lives, that defines our character.”

Christina Foster Beegle also shared about her experience with substance use disorder. She explained that she lost three brothers to suicide and a best friend to a drug overdose, which inspired her to start Foster’s Light in the Dark.

The organization hopes to build a memorial park in Alton. In the meantime, they post the names of people lost to suicide or drug overdose on their website. Beegle said she also wants to raise enough money to help offset the costs of funerals for families affected by overdose or suicide.

“We would like to work with them to also raise awareness to prevent our park from ever being big,” Beegle added. “Through the grace of God, He’s given me passion for my pain.”

Alida Kistler, a recovery manager at Amare, explained that Amare is a recovery community organization that supports individuals and families in Christian, Jersey, Madison and St. Clair counties. They offer recovery coaching, support groups, family support, treatment placement, education and more. Amare is also hosting a Rockin’ For Recovery event later this month.

Kistler echoed Knott and Beegle, noting that the organizations and people in attendance helped her to recover when she was struggling with substance use. She said she is more than her past, and she thanked the organizations for recognizing that.

“I’m not just another junkie,” Kistler said. “I’m a mom, I’m a grandma, I’m a daughter, I’m a good friend…If it wasn’t for God and my higher power, if it wasn’t for people like you guys that have the heart and the compassion and didn’t just look at me like a number but looked at me as a person, I wouldn’t be here.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Contact the National Helpline for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for immediate support. You can also check out this article on RiverBender.com. If you love someone who struggles with addiction, read this article on RiverBender.com.

