ALTON - A few local organizations will come together to host a Recovery Month Celebration and Vigil.

From 6–7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, community members are invited to the Centerstone office at 2615 Edwards Street in Alton to participate in the celebration and vigil. The event is hosted by Centerstone, the Metro-East Recovery Council, Amare and Foster’s Light in the Dark. There will be testimonials, resource tables and more.

“We’re doing this because September is Recovery Month, and we knew we had to use the occasion to honor those in recovery and raise awareness about substance use resources available in our community,” explained Jennifer Schulz, outreach liaison with Centerstone. “We just wanted everyone in recovery to know that they aren’t alone. Not only is Centerstone here to help along the way, but there are so many other community resources as well.”

Centerstone, the Metro-East Recovery Council, Amare and Foster’s Light in the Dark are local organizations that help people who struggle with substance use disorders and mental health issues. Schulz wants people to know that Centerstone and the other organizations are there to support you at every step in your recovery journey.

The Recovery Month Celebration and Vigil will honor those who have been lost to addiction, but the event also serves as a way to celebrate people who are on the road to recovery.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Just as much as we are here for those people that are dealing with mental health disorders, addiction and suicidal ideations, we’re also going to celebrate those that have gotten through it,” Schulz said. “We want to help you through it and then we want to celebrate you for it, and just show that we’re there for the entire process. We hold your hand through the whole thing and we’re here.”

Centerstone offers a variety of treatment options for those who are struggling with substance use disorders. At their Alton location, they have a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinic, outpatient intervention services, an intensive outpatient program, support groups and individual therapy.



Two hours away in Anna, Illinois, Centerstone also has the Fellowship House with a 16-bed residential rehab and a 14-bed detox program. Patients typically start in the detox program and transition to the residential program.

You can learn more about Centerstone’s services at Centerstone.org. Schulz said they are excited to collaborate with other organizations in the community for the Recovery Month Celebration and Vigil. She hopes these partnerships can help more people going forward.

“The more people we have together, the larger we are, the stronger we are, the more people, hopefully, that we can help and just help shine some light on that path that they want to go down for recovery,” she said. “The number one thing, what we’re all trying to do, is help our community, and that’s our main focus.”

Schulz added that Centerstone CEO Anne Tyree will be speaking at the event, and there will be many more testimonials and resources available on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. She hopes to see a lot of community members come out to celebrate recovery and honor those who have dealt with substance use disorders.

“Addiction can happen to anyone, and so can recovery,” she added. “We just want everybody to know that we’re here.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Contact the National Helpline for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for immediate support. You can also check out this article on RiverBender.com. If you love someone who struggles with addiction, read this article on RiverBender.com.

More like this: