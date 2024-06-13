ALTON - Alton City Council members recently approved $300,000 to fund a local organization aiming to help address homelessness through affordable and low-income housing initiatives, community outreach, and more.

Alex Pfister with Greater Alton Community Development Corporation said at the Committee of the Whole meeting earlier this week that the funds would be used to hire a full-time executive director and to further their community outreach and community development projects.

The organization's two-part approach consists of the "community outreach" portion - including continuing to work with other organizations like the Overnight Warming Locations - and the "community development" portion, which Pfister said may eventually include the construction of low-income housing or affordable housing - though he emphasized any such project would not be done without first consulting community members.

Pfister also said this "one-time" funding from the city would be "staggered" as the group works to become self-sustaining. To help make that possible, he said the group has largely undergone a transformation with the addition of eight new board members. For more details, see this related story on Riverbender.com.

Council members quickly and unanimously passed the resolution granting $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Greater Alton Community Development Corporation for “Homelessness and Affordable Housing Initiatives.” Alderman David Gan was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.

