Trinity’s Way is a nonprofit that formed in 2018 after 17-year-old Trinity Buel was killed in a tragic car accident. The nonprofit was started by Trinity’s mother, April Gray, and her godfather, Chris Unthank. To keep her daughter’s kindness and compassion alive, Gray says that the nonprofit “strives to give extra funds to organizations that we know Trinity would have wholeheartedly supported.” One such organization is Hope Animal Rescues.

The rescue center provides exceptional care to over 100 dogs and puts in countless hours trying to find them forever homes. Buel was an avid dog lover, often rescuing dogs herself, and Gray says she knows her daughter would have loved the rescue center. “Hope is everything Trinity would’ve wanted to have if she had ever got the chance to start her own rescue,” Gray.

Shortly after Trinity’s death in 2018, Gray and Unthank initially met with Hope Animal Rescues to discuss the completion of a puppy cabin that would give puppies a special place to live and meet with potential families. Trinity’s Way gladly took the project on, but was met with numerous roadblocks, and was unable to raise enough funds to complete the project in the timeframe Hope needed. Gray says “building relationships with potential large donors” was tough - especially when no one had heard of Trinity’s Way quite yet.

However, Trinity’s Way continued to host fundraisers and receive donations from individual, public donors. At 2 p.m. on Feb. 20, Gray and Unthank will present $5,000 to Hope Animal Rescues. The goal of the donation is to allow Hope to do something special for the dogs who reside there.

More information regarding Trinity’s Way and upcoming events can be found on the Trinity’s Way Facebook page and www.trinitysway.org.

