Challenge Unlimited (CU), a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Alton, IL, is in the national spotlight for providing outstanding services during COVID-19.

SourceAmerica, which connects government and corporate customers to a national network of over 700 nonprofit agencies that hire people with differing abilities, commended Challenge Unlimited for its commitment to improve safety at customer locations by increasing the frequency of ‘touch-point’ cleaning.

“All of our employees are highly trained and take pride in their work,” says Charlotte Hammond, president and CEO of Challenge Unlimited. “To be recognized by this valuable business partner underscores our high standards and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

According to SourceAmerica, people with disabilities have been critical to keeping the nation’s economy moving since the widespread impact of COVID-19 hit the United States. “For the last 12 months, this segment of the workforce has consistently stepped up and demonstrated their dedication and commitment,” said SourceAmerica® Interim President and CEO Richard Belden. “The work of people with disabilities during this unprecedented time solidifies the fact that they are always essential.”

For more than fifty years Challenge Unlimited has provided pathways to independence and success for people of all abilities. The broad range of commercial services offered includes custodial, disinfecting, grounds maintenance, facilities management, contract packaging, food service and staffing. A sampling of businesses partnering with the nonprofit include Walgreens, Spectrum, World Wide Technology, Missouri 22 Courts, and Scott Air Force Base among many others. Services are available on a contract or as-needed basis. For more information visit www.CUInc.org or call 618.465.0044 x 1006.

