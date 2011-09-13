Godfrey, Ill. – Area organists will showcase their talent during the Organ Spectacular II recital at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

Ray Bentley, Robert Raymond, Ken Rueter, Susan Parton Stanard and Roy Stillwell will perform folk songs, hymn settings, and classical organ literature on the Rodgers Trillium Masterpiece Series organ.

Bentley, who retired after teaching 38 years in the Alton School District, is a registered piano technician and organist at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton.

Raymond serves as organist at the First Presbyterian Church USA in Edwardsville. He earned his bachelor’s in piano performance from Webster University and his masters in piano and organ performance and music education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He taught organ at SIUE for 14 years and served as dean of the American Guild of Organists in Illinois.

Rueter, organist and director of music at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Alton, attended Concordia College and graduated from Washington University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He served as organist and director of music at John Knox Presbyterian Church in Florissant for 27 years and Atonement Lutheran Church in Florissant for 11 years.

Stillwell, adjunct instructor in organ and music appreciation at Lewis and Clark, holds degrees in music from MacMurray College and the Eastman School of Music. He taught music at the college level in North Dakota and Mississippi.

Stanard, associate professor of choral ensembles and vocal studies at Lewis and Clark, combines 22 years’ experience as an operatic and concert artist with more the 15 years’ experience in college-level music education. She plays 11 instruments and as a mezzo soprano has appeared in operas, concerts and recitals in venues throughout the United States, Germany, Austria, and Scandinavia. Stanard is choir director at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey.

The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

