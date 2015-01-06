Dave Foraker: Soulful Singer, Storyteller & Bluesman

Dave Foraker was born and raised on the banks of the Mississippi River in Alton, Illinois. After graduating from Alton High School in 1967, he was enlisted by a popular area band, Sir Robert & The Redcoats. In 1969, he left the Midwest stopping for two years in Knoxville, Tennessee. He arrived in the Charlotte, NC area in 1971, & immediately became part of the area’s burgeoning music scene. He has been part of some of Charlotte’s favorite bands over the last forty+ years… “Zachary Ridge” (with Alicia “I Love the Nightlife” Bridges), “Axis” (a.k.a. “Jesse Bolt”), “Fat Fury”, “Freeway” (later known as “The James Michael Brown Band”) and the award-winning blues band, “Dave Foraker & True Blue”.

He has also played thousands of “piano bar gigs” at hotels and restaurants in NC, SC & GA, besides working as a sideman for many regionally & nationally-known R&B groups and Blues artists. For the last eighteen years, Dave has entertained audiences at “America’s Largest Home”, The Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC.

Dave Foraker has recorded several CD’s. They are “Funky White Fiddle” (1994), “Blues With A Message” (1997), “In All You Do” (2002), “Thank The Lord” (2005), “A Piano, A Mic & Me” (2007).

Foraker’s repertoire is a blend of blues, jazz, standards & gospel… plus thought-provoking original tunes, all delivered in his trademark blues-influenced style. His stories are humorous little glimpses into his fifty plus years of entertaining & sixty-five years of living life.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the last year, Dave has teamed with violinist-extraordinaire, Marc Hanna and percussionist, Brian Graves… and in August, he re-united with drummer, Lee Sharpe, and guitarist, Tom Williams, for a 20th anniversary of Dave Foraker & True Blue’s first gigs. October marked the end of his 18th season at The Biltmore Estate.

Foraker’s “True Blue Music” is a non-profit organization that offers entertaining, encouraging and enlightening music programs for assisted-care facilities, adult day care centers, rehabilitation hospitals, senior centers and prisons. Dave has done 25-30 programs per month at venues in North Carolina & South Carolina.

In early 2015, Dave Foraker will be moving back to his hometown, Alton, Illinois, where he will seek partners for new musical collaborations. Whether he’s working as a solo artist or as a part of a duo/trio or with a full-tilt blues band, Dave’s vast experience guarantees a great time for his audiences.

He will also be seeking opportunities at assisted-care facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and other venues, such as Beverly Farms, a home for developmentally-challenged adults. Dave first performed there with the Alton High School Orchestra in the mid-sixties. He has shared his music and stories with the residents at Beverly Farms numerous times during visits to the area.

Foraker can be contacted via Phone: 1-803-448-3063 or e-mail: daveforaker@comporium.net

www.facebook.com/truebluemusic4u

www.facebook.com/dfandtrueblue

www.reverbnation.com/daveforaker

www.youtube.com/daveforaker1

More like this: