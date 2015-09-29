GLEN CARBON - Noonday Collection is a business that uses fashion to create meaningful opportunity throughout the world. A local mother of a little fashionista herself, Zoe, has decided to partake in this new adventure that allows her to share the art of jewelry making from around the world.

Finley welcomes the community to attend her launch event at Sweeties Confections, located at 123 Glen Crossing Rd. in Glen Carbon, on Sept. 29 from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

“I am very excited about sharing the Noonday Collection story with our community,” said Independant Noonday Ambassador Larissa Finley.

Noonday Collection brings Fair Trade, handmade artisan jewelry and accessories to the United States from independent business partners in vulnerable communities. More information on the purpose and mission of Noonday Collection can be found at http://www.noondaycollection.com/pws/LarissaFinley/tabs/purpose.aspx.

Finley, a new resident of Glen Carbon, says she started working for the company after her daughter went to Kindergarten.

“I wanted to do something that I was passionate about, not just something to earn money,” said Finley. “A friend of mine told me about Noonday Collection and when I researched the purpose of Noonday and I saw the amazing hand crafted pieces I knew that I could earn a living and make a significant impact in the world while still having time for my family.”

The founder of Noonday Collection started the company as a way to raise funds for adopting her own son from Uganda. While she was in Uganda, she met artisans who asked her if she could sell their hand-made jewelry for them in the United States.

Five years later, there are now hundreds of artisans in over 13 countries that are self-sustaining independent business owners that partner with Noonday Collection. Noonday Collection got its name from a bible verse Isaiah 58:10 “If you spend yourselves in behalf of the hungry and satisfy the needs of the oppressed, then your light will rise in the darkness, and your night will become like the noonday."

SEE VIDEO BELOW FOR MORE ON Noonday: Kampala, Uganda:

Noonday: Kampala, Uganda. from Noonday Collection on Vimeo.

Finley says she has enjoyed her work so far and is looking forward to making an impact on other through this program.

“As an Independent Noonday Ambassador, I give people the chance to style their friends and change the world through trunk shows that take place in people’s homes, businesses or any other location people can gather for a fun time,” said Finley. “Hosting a trunk show can earn a person free and discounted jewelry and even help raise fund for a family in the process of adopting.”

Finley’s Launch Trunk Show is a Mystery Hostess Show where there are many different ways to enter to win free and discounted jewelry up to 10-20 percent of the entire sales of the show. In honor of the 5th year anniversary of partnering with the artisans in Uganda, there are many discounted items to include a free bracelet with every purchase and a free necklace with every purchase over $125.

The ways to enter for a drawing are as follows:

Liking my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LFnoonday and Sharing the post about the launch party on your own Facebook page. Attending the launch trunk show at Sweeties on Sept. 29 Every $50 purchase, an entry will be submitted 3 entries for booking a trunk show for your home or business.

The winner will be announced the following day on Facebook and by telephone.

To take a look at Noonday’s pieces before picking a date, check out Finley’s personalized website at http://www.noondaycollection.com.

See the story of Daniel and Jalia in Uganda. Their 5th anniversary of partnering with Noonday Collection is the reason for the free gifts with a purchase.

