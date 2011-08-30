Alton, Illinois, August 30, 2011 – Forged: Men of Iron, the men’s ministry of Enjoy Church in Alton and O’Fallon, Illinois, is once again heading to Joplin, Missouri to assist in the tornado recovery efforts.  After making their first trip to Joplin in July and witnessing the devastation the tornado left, the men of Forged are returning on September 8th, where they will spend 2 days working to help with the cleaning and rebuilding.  Forged is sending both men and women of Enjoy Church with another trailer of donated supplies to assist local residents.  If you would like to travel to Joplin with the group, or are interested in donating supplies for their trip, contact Enjoy Church at (618) 465-5433.

