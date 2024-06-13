GODFREY - Local magician John Johnson performed live at the Village Dispensary grand opening on June 8, 2024, and he had a lot to share about his career.

“I gave my first public show when I was 9 years old, so that was many, many decades ago,” Johnson said. “Magic is suspending disbelief. It’s like you’re being drawn into a world of wonder.”

Johnson has traveled across the country, performing magic in every state except for Hawaii. He has enjoyed his life on the road, sharing the joys of magic with people of all ages.

These days, Johnson’s shows are family-friendly and oriented toward kids. He considers himself a “classic” magician, and he rarely utilizes technology.

“A big trend lately is with smartphones,” he explained. “A lot of magicians are using their smartphones for magic. Well, I do not. At least, not at this point. But who knows. I’m not ruling it out because if I see something and I’m like, ‘Hey, that’s cool,’ I’ll go for it. I have no boundaries, basically.”

He noted that there are two main ways that people comprehend magic. Some people want to understand the secret, while others just enjoy the mystery. He believes it doesn’t matter how the trick is done; if it’s fun, then he supports it.

Johnson was happy to be included in the Village Dispensary grand opening. He pointed out there were many fun vendors and activities, and he enjoyed getting to know the community throughout the day. To learn more about Johnson or book him for a show, visit his official Facebook page.

“It’s very much community-oriented,” he added. “We have this big event going on here today to celebrate the official grand opening. There are great prizes, great specials. Everybody is just so helpful, so nice. Not everyone has a background in this industry, so the ones that did come in, they learned very fast. They’re up on it, and they’ve had great training. It’s just a great, friendly, lowkey, chill-out spot, with all sorts of wonderful products."

Village Dispensary is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about Village Dispensary or to place an order, visit their official website at VillageDispo.com.

