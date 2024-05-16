ALTON - Don Fletcher has enjoyed every day of his career.

The octogenarian just entered his 65th year of barbering in Alton, and he doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon. He has spent the past several decades at 2509 State Street. These days, he works with Anderson’s Classic Barber Shop and couldn’t be more proud of his tenure as Alton’s go-to barber.

“I’ve enjoyed every day for 65 years, and I don’t think a lot of people can say that,” he said. “I’ve made so many good friends and acquaintances. I’ve had five generations of the same family over the years. It’s more like a family business. You get to know so many people in this kind of thing. I think it was great for me.”

At a young age, Fletcher knew he wanted to be warm in the winter and cool in the summer. So, he decided to become a barber. He saved up his money to attend barber school in Decatur, Illinois. After graduating, he returned to Alton and was employed by Martin Bauser on May 7, 1960.

His return to Alton turned out to be the perfect move for him. He quickly fell in love with the people and the community in North Alton. In 1973, he bought the shop from Bauser and opened Fletcher’s Barber Shop at 2509 State Street.

Over the years, Fletcher has gotten to know a lot of people in the North Alton community. He describes himself as a “people person” who was always intrigued by the folks he met, so a career as a barber was a natural fit. He loves meeting new people as much as he enjoys spending time with the regulars he has known for decades.

“I’ve seen businesses come, I’ve seen businesses go. I’ve seen ownership change in businesses,” he said. “It’s been great to know the other merchants in the North Alton business area. It’s just been good.”

Fletcher eventually sold the business to Darla Meyer, who sold it to Noah Anderson. Anderson’s Classic Barber Shop has a location at Milton Schoolhouse as well as the new spot at 2509 State Street. Fletcher said he enjoys working with Anderson and the other “fellows,” who are “just unbelievably nice.”

And Fletcher is a major asset to the team, Anderson noted. He works on Fridays and Saturdays at the shop, and there are always a ton of customers who want to sit in his chair.

“He’s a local legend and has served countless men across the Riverbend for years,” Anderson said. “Every Friday and Saturday, he has a line of folks waiting on him at the door.”

When he’s not at the shop, Fletcher loves spending time with his wife Evelyn and their three children. He has built a full, exciting life for himself, and he expects to continue barbering for as long as he can. He looks forward to every Friday and Saturday at Anderson’s Classic Barber Shop.

“I’m in my 65th year, and I’ve enjoyed life,” Fletcher said. “I don’t plan to quit until the good Lord calls me home. As long as I can do it, I want to do it.”

For more information about Anderson’s Classic Barber Shop, including how to patronize Fletcher, visit AndersonsClassicBarberShop.com.

