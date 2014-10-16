The Alton Police Department announced they will be partnering with The Drug Free Alton Coalition and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to conduct special patrols, including roadside safety checks this weekend, Friday, October 17 through Sunday, October 19 in an effort to reduce drunk driving by teens.

“Too often, fun school events can be a deadly and dangerous time on our roadways because of drunk driving,” said Alton Police Sergeant, Michael Gordon. “That is why this weekend, we will be working overtime on Roadside Safety Checks to catch and arrest anyone who is driving drunk.”

Alton Police Department Public Information Officer, PFC Emily Hejnasaid adults should take extra care too, “The details will be focused to reduce teen alcohol and drug use, however anyone found in violation of the law will be ticketed.” Always designating a sober driver and not letting friends drive drunk are just two simple steps to help avoid a tragic crash or an arrest for drunk driving no matter your age.

“Driving drunk is a deadly decision and it is against the law. We will show zero tolerance to all drivers,” said Alton Police Chief, Jason Simmons. “So remember, designate a sober driver and always buckle up.”

The increased patrols described in are funded by The Drug Free Alton Coalition in an effort to reduce the usage of drug and alcohol use among our youth.

In addition to increased patrols, The Drug Free Alton Coalition will partner with the local faith community to offering a free event for high school students called 5th Quarter on Friday, October 17. 5th Quarter will have

The event will be hosted by Calvary Baptist Church gymnasium and open at 9:30 p.m., following the Alton High School football game, and will end at 11:30 p.m. so students can be home before curfew. To encourage students to come, transportation will be provided from the game to the event by area churches. No RSVP is necessary to attend the event, but if a student requires transportation, it is requested that they RSVP by visiting www.drugfreealton.com.

