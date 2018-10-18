MADISON COUNTY – On October 27 local Law Enforcement Agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to participating locations. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last October, Americans turned in over 474 tons (over 949,046 pounds) of prescription drugs at over 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,600 of its state and local law enforcement partners. When those results are combined with what was collected in its eight previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 9.9 million pounds—more than 5,000 tons—of pills.

Article continues after sponsor message

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 27 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Office of Diversion Control site. In addition, most Madison County law enforcement agencies have on-site, year round drop boxes available for public use. Please contact your local pharmacy or law enforcement agency for public drop box locations.

More like this: