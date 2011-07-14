Jerseyville, IL (7/09/2011) – They are IN IT TO END IT! Team Breastsavers of Dow and Jerseyville will join thousands of women and men in the upcoming Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Chicago, raising funds and awareness that will help defeat breast cancer and support those facing the disease. The team includes Julie McCarry Goheen of Dow and Shannon McCarry Olson of Jerseyville, and together they will participate in the non-competitive event. Each walker will complete a marathon a marathon and a half (39.3 miles) over the weekend of June 2nd and 3rd, 2012.

“Thanks to thousands of people like the members of Team Breastsavers, we are able to save lives by providing significant funds for vital breast cancer research as well as access to care, screening, support services and education,” said Carol Kurzig, president of the Avon Foundation for Women, the public charity that produces the events. “The Avon Foundation for Women is ‘in it to end it’ for a tenth Avon Walk for Breast Cancer season. For the last nine years, tens of thousands of dedicated women and men took personal action to help others through the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer. We are truly inspired by our participants’ passion and enthusiasm.”

The Avon Walk Chicago is one of nine weekend walks taking place in 2012.

Team Breastsavers was inspired to take part in the Avon Walk Chicago because they want to help anyone that is affected by this horrible disease, which includes the person and the person’s family. Julie and Shannon are cousins and recently walked in the Komen Race for the Cure inSt. Louis. Julie participated in the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer in 2005 with her sister and 3 friends. This will beShannon’s first Avon Walk. The closest walk isChicagoso they decided to team up together.

Team Breastsavers has set a fundraising goal of $5000. To support Team Breastsavers fundraising campaign, donations can be sent to Team Breastsavers c/o Julie Goheen, 15874 Medora Street, Dow, IL 62022 or at http://info.avonfoundation.org?/site/TR/Walk/Chicago?team_id=?100710&pg=team&fr_id=2171.

Funds raised by Team Breastsavers and the thousands of other Avon Walk participants are awarded by the Avon Foundation for Women, a 501(c)(3) public charity, to help make sure anyone facing a breast cancer diagnosis gets the care they need regardless of their ability to pay, and to help fund breast cancer research. For a complete list of Avon Foundation for Women funding, visit www.avonfoundation.org.

The Avon Walk series, the Avon Foundation’s largest fund-raising event, comprises nine non-competitive weekend fund-raising walks for all fitness levels that require a significant commitment from participants. Each walker is required to raise at least $1,800 in donations and to prepare physically for the event, which offers the option of walking a marathon (26.2 miles) or a marathon and a half (39.3 miles) over a weekend. Among the walkers’ ranks in 2010 were men and women of all ages, from nearly every state and nine countries, including more than 1,600 breast cancer survivors. This large, diverse group was united by their shared desire to eradicate breast cancer and help those touched by the disease.

Team Breastsavers will start their Walk weekend with an opening ceremony early Saturday morning, and then spend most of the day walking. Both walkers and volunteer Crew spend Saturday night at the “WellnessVillage,” featuring two-person sleeping tents, hot showers, prepared meals and support services. On Sunday, all walkers set out on the route again, with their final miles culminating in an impactful closing ceremony, including the presentation of local grants so funds immediately benefit deserving medical centers and breast cancer organizations in the community.

For more information or to register for an Avon Walk for Breast Cancer, visit www.avonwalk.org or call 888-541-WALK.

