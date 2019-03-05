East St. Louis, Ill., [Mar. 5, 2019] - For the fourth consecutive weekend, Casino Queen is excited to continue to build on the free, live jazz and blues performances added to its entertainment roster by welcoming Richie Darling and the Diamond Cut Blues Band and The Gateway Blues Band to SEVENS the second weekend in March. The shows are scheduled to get underway with what is sure to be an entertaining performance on Friday, Mar. 8 at 8 p.m. by Richie Darling and the Diamond Cut Blues, who are best known for dressing to impress and performing only the highest quality blues original and cover music. The Gateway Blues Band, a group that is all about building a bridge from several genres of music to what is the all-American blues tradition, is set to take the stage on Saturday, Mar. 9 at 8 p.m.

SEVENS’ regular hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Guests enjoying the music can also satisfy their appetite with SEVENS’ specialty dishes, such as house-made Bayou Gumbo, Nashville Fried Chicken, the SEVENS Signature Burger, SEVENS appetizer platter and the fan-favorite seafood fair of the Neptune platter. New beer and food pairings help diners to select the best brew to accompany each bite, including the Casino Queens specialty beer the Queen’s Jewel.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide fans, friends and jazz and blues enthusiasts the opportunity to visit our facility for an evening of quality musical entertainment,” said Terry Hanger, President of Casino Queen. "We’re especially excited to have local talents Richie Darling and the Diamond Cut Blues Band and The Gateway Blues Band grace the stage at SEVENS this month.”

The musical performances are open to anyone 21 and older.

About Casino Queen:

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com or find Casino Queen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

