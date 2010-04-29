(Alton, IL) - Breast Cancer Awareness Night will be May 10th Soccer Game at Public Stadium with Alton High kicking against Marquette Catholic High. This evening has traditionally been Senior Night for those girls graduating from high school on both teams. Both schools have been gracious to allow the Breast Cancer Awareness event as part of the evening. Both teams will have uniforms specifically for the night, fans will be encouraged to wear pink and proceeds from T Shirt Sales as well as the gate will be donated to a local hospital for mammography services for those who can not afford the exam.

At the game, there will be two honorary captains, one from each school representing area survivors.

Lisa Hayes is the Marquette coordinator and Steve Stradal is working on the AHS portion. Though there may be a rivalry between the schools, this Senior Night / Breast Cancer Awareness game is being promoted as a community wide event. Alton Mayor Tom Hoescht, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, Representative Dan Beiser and Senator Bill Haine have all been contacted with the hope of support for this event. Stradel's daughter donated her hair to Locks for Love in honor of her mother, a three time survivor. The young women from both schools recognize the need for awareness and research to find a cure. There is great hope that the stands will be filled with a sea of pink as we encourage everyone to wear pink that evening!

