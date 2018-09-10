EDWARDSVILLE –The City of Edwardsville is working with two local groups – NAMI Southwestern Illinois and Gift of Voice – to cultivate healthy communities which are safe for persons with mental health conditions. Historically, bias and shame have discouraged people from seeking support for various mental health challenges. These groups aim to change this dysfunctional dynamic.

The Gift of Voice and NAMI SWI has launched “Say It Out Loud” a campaign designed to encourage citizens to share their mental health recovery experiences. Residents of Edwardsville are asked to write about their experiences and submit them for publication. Select pieces will be featured throughout the City of Edwardsville during Mental Health Awareness Week beginning October 8, 2018.

Kwasa, who is the catalyst behind this campaign, states that “Our first steps to recovering is accepting our problems. As someone who has struggled with mental health, I have partnered with Gift of Voice and the City of Edwardsville to bring about awareness for support, treatment, and the first steps of recovery. Together we, as a people, can change tomorrow for the better.”

Mayor Patton is encouraging residents to consider submitting entries. According to Mayor Patton, “I applaud Marcus’s efforts to reach those struggling with mental health issues in our community and his determination to bring awareness to these challenges. His hard work in the past at EHS and now at SIUE to reach people on a peer level is truly admirable”.

Submission guidelines can be found at www.giftofvoice.com

