SPRINGFIELD, MO - Missouri State University conferred 2,651 degrees to students at its 2017 spring commencement May 19 at JQH Arena.

A total of 1,995 bachelor's degrees, 554 master's degrees, 93 doctorate degrees and nine specialist degrees were conferred.

Beyond the standard expectations, the university recognized 121 students for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State's Honors College.

Scholastic honors were given to 129 students who graduated summa cum laude (with grade point averages of 3.9-4.0 on a 4.0 scale), 165 who graduated magna cum laude (with GPAs of 3.75-3.89) and 329 who graduated cum laude (with GPAs of 3.5-3.74).

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville

Bethany Frick, Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders and Bachelor of Science in Spanish

Austin Gordon, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Brad Keenan, Doctor of Physical Therapy

Lisa Young Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Glen Carbon

Chaney Jewell, Bachelor of Arts in Art History

Lindsay Kerlin, Master of Science in Counseling (Mental Health)

The complete graduation list is available online here.

About Missouri State University

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs, whose purpose is to develop educated persons while guided by three overarching and enduring commitments to student learning, inclusive excellence and institutional impact. The university's identity is distinguished by its statewide mission in public affairs, which entails a campus-wide commitment to foster competence and responsibility in ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

New media resources

For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu. You can also be our fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, add us to your circle on Google+ and see what's happening on YouTube. Receive notification of Missouri State news releases as soon as they are posted by subscribing to our RSS feed.

More like this: