EDWARDSVILLE - In conjunction with Campus Fire Safety month, fire and public health officials along with faculty and students, gathered at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Campus Fire Station Wednesday afternoon to make the public aware of Illinois’ new 10-year smoke detector law.

“In 2017, there were 114 residential fire deaths in Illinois and sadly already 90 fatalities so far in 2018. The majority of these deaths are occurring in homes without working smoke detectors. The General Assembly passed a new law to address this horrific problem, by requiring Illinois residents to replace their old smoke detectors with the type that has a long-term 10-year sealed battery by the end of 2022,” explained Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Wells. “This would apply to residents that are still using alarms with removable batteries or where alarms are not hardwired.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Since 1988, the Illinois Smoke Detector Act has required all dwellings to have smoke detectors. The new requirement updates that law to reflect the changes in new technology aimed at saving lives, while making it easier and more cost-effective for Illinois residents to comply. First Alert is also donating installation kits and alarms to the Edwardsville Fire Department, who can assist local residents with installations.

The Edwardsville Fire Department 618-692-7541 can offer assistance installing alarms to area residents upon request by reaching out to their Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau.

To learn more about protecting your family from smoke, fire and carbon monoxide visit the IFSA website at www.ifsa.org of the First Alert website at www.firstalert.com.

More like this: