JERSEYVILLE - Steve Medford, who has been an Edward Jones financial advisor in Jerseyville since 2001, was recently invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner's Conference April 17-19 in Phoenix, AZ. The prestigious annual event honors the top 400 of the firm's more than 16,000 financial advisors.

Edward Jones Managing Partner Jim Weddle says, "This meeting allows our most successful financial advisors to network and enables them to learn about trends in the market and industry, and share new ideas on how to better serve clients, who are long-term individual investors. We discuss a multitude of topics, including how to provide an ideal client service experience."

Article continues after sponsor message

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 15,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit the firm's website at www.edwardjones.com and its recruiting website at www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

More like this: