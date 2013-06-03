"Neighbors Growing Good Food"

Scheduled for Sunday, June 9, 2013

The Sierra Club and Alton Main Street invite the public to a free Urban Farm Tour in the River Bend area. The free tour, held from 5-7pm on Sunday, June 9, will showcase farms, backyard gardens, and chicken coops in and around Alton and Godfrey that demonstrate sustainability, urban homesteading and organic gardening. "Tourists" must register to get a map of the participating farms, gardens, and coops.

This is a great opportunity for neighbors to meet each other and see firsthand how others are transforming their yards from energy intensive lawns to something more sustainable and edible. Community Supported Garden's will be on the tour too! The urban farm tour will showcase a diverse group of urban farms in the River Bend. You'll hear from the local farmers about the background of their farms and about their long work days, as well as the joy they get from a great harvest heading to your table.

"On this tour, you will meet neighbors that are changing their communities in a positive manner.," explains Christine Favilla, organizer of the event and Three Rivers Project Co-Coordinator at the Sierra Club. "Depending on the tour route you take and the questions you ask, everyone will walk away with a deeper understanding of our urban farmers and chicken coop owners and have a unique experience you can take home to your family and friends."

This self-guided tour featuring more than 8 sustainable gardens and farms, along with 2 chicken coops, that provide for their communities. "Tourists" plan where they want to drive to and visit as many sites as possible. Participants will view a variety of vegetables, herbs, flowers, fruit, and animals amongst the different farms. This event takes place directly after the Pride, Inc. Garden Tour, which is from 12-5pm.

"Many vendors of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market are welcoming the public to come and see where the farming magic happens," said Sara McGibany, organizer of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market and Executive Director of Alton Main Street, "There will be just as many growing and operating methods as there are heirloom tomatoes."

Local Farms on the tour: Rosa Avenue Rosa Avenue, Alton Middle School, the Discovery Garden, La Vista Community Supported Garden, the Whittman Farm, L.B. Jay's Jams, Dry Street's tiered front yard garden, and more. The chicken coops on the tour: The Breen and Nelson Coops and Chickens for Alton Coops.

To register, tourists need to send an e-mail to cfavilla10@sbcglobal.net with their name and number in their "touring party" to receive a map. If no e-mail access, participants may call 618-462-6802 and leave their address, name, and number in their "touring party" by 5pm Thursday, June 6. In return, they will receive the map via mail.

For further information call Christine Favilla 618-462-6802 or email cfavilla10@sbcglobal.net

