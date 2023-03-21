GLEN CARBON - Spring break and vacation season are approaching and Ooh La La AntiAging & Wellness’ Director of Wellness and Nutrition, Robert Wise, D.C. is helping people feel and look their best.

Dr. Wise has more than two decades of experience with nutritional counseling. He says this time of year he sees more patients interested in new ways to feel confident about their bodies before summer.

“We often see people struggling with weight loss because the diets and exercise that once worked can change as you age,” said Dr. Wise. “It’s normal and natural that as we get older our bodies age and can go through some changes. When people come to Ooh La La, we look at their lifestyle as a whole, not just what they eat or how often they exercise. Together, we create a sustainable, healthy lifestyle plan that people can use throughout all stages of life that doesn’t just fade like a trendy diet.”

Dr. Wise said they don’t push harsh diets and intense workout plans. His weight loss plans center around an option called Ideal Protein. It is a low-fat, low-carb, ketogenic diet that helps people get to their goal weight.

“Ideal Protein addresses weight issues by focusing on losing fat and not muscle,” said Dr. Wise. “This program is customizable based on your day-to-day and your preferences in food. In the past two decades throughout my career, Ideal Protein works the best out of all diets and wellness plans. I’ve seen how it helps people feel their best, which can help people to look their best.” Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs, aesthetic physician and owner of Ooh La La Spa Anti-Aging & Wellness offers treatments that can go hand in hand with Dr. Wise’s nutritional advice. She recommends CoolSculpting, a treatment that uses controlled cooling to permanently eliminate stubborn fat safely and effectively, without surgery or downtime.

Dr. Jacobs says it's the only FDA-cleared procedure of its kind and is for those who are at or close to their goal weight but can’t get rid of stubborn fat. About Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness: Headquartered in Glen Carbon, Ill., Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness is the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area.

Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D., International Best-Selling Author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)”, Robert L. Wise, D.C. and their team offer an extensive line of state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine procedures based on the SCIN philosophy – skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, and nutrition – as well as body and wellness services. Dr. Jacobs is also an Allergan Medical Institute faculty member, trainer and speaker. She is one of only a handful of select, certified trainers for Allergan (a world leader in medical aesthetics).

To learn more, visit www.kristenjacobs.com.

