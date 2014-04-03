Godfrey, Ill- Nature lovers should mark their calendars for this year’s “Riverbend Earth Day Festival”, to be held on Saturday, April 12th from noon to 6 p.m. The 3rd annual event offers similar activities as years past, but the location has been upgraded to Piasa Harbor, owned by the Great Rivers Land Trust along the Great River Road.

The Nature Institute (TNI) is teaming up with the Sierra Club, the Great Rivers Land Trust, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) and the Green Business Alliance for this day of live music, local food, nature activities, disc golf, electronic recycling, textile collection, and much more. This event will be held rain or shine and is free and open to the public. Please note that the electronic recycling drive will be held from noon to 4 p.m. only; items brought after 4 pm will not be accepted.

Water activities are included in the lineup for festival guests this year; educational catch and release programs and paddling to name a few. Other booths include: La Vista Community Supported Agriculture Farm, the Center for American Archeology, Yoga Terra, and dozens of eco-friendly vendors.

“It’s wonderful that we are having the event at Piasa Harbor”, says educational director Patti Brown. “This is where an Earth Day celebration should be; right next to the river.”

Along with nature booths, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will teach children about fishing from noon to 4 p.m., the Sierra Club, with the help of the Great Rivers Land Trust, will lead a tree planting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and NGRREC will lead a turtle workshop. At the TNI table will be Eddie Agha with his sun scope and Jim Cranmer with an active bee hive.

The festival is still accepting additional vendors. If you are interested in becoming a part of this year’s event, visit www.TheNatureInstitute.org and click on the Riverbend Earth Day Festival’s logo.

The 3rd annual Riverbend Earth Day Festival is made possible with the assistance of Earth Sponsors: Madison County Planning and Development, Illinois American Water and TheBank of Edwardsville; and Event Sponsors, Pink Zebra and Kokopelli Dyes.

For more information, please contact The Nature Institute at (618) 466-9930 or info@TheNatureInstitute.org.

