EDWARDSVILLE - AIllinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville client and local entrepreneur, with a passion for serving her community and helping others, has been featured as the cover photo in the St. Louis Small Business Monthly (SBM) newsletter for the December 2022 edition.

The SBM features a website and monthly print and digital newsletter that provides local businesses around the St. Louis Metro area with resources and advice to help them succeed. Ericka Logan, co-founder of Logan & Logan Management & Accounting Services, is photographed on the cover with the tagline that reads, “Southwest Illinois People to Know.”

“The Logan’s have worked hard to grow their business and provide high quality service to their clients,” said Jo Ann Di Maggio May, Illinois SBDC for the Metro East director. “They invest a great deal of time into their Belleville community, and I couldn’t be prouder. I am so thrilled that the St. Louis Small Business Monthly recognized Ericka for her contributions.”

Logan has been working with the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE since 2019. Throughout her business journey, the SBDC has been able to provide Logan with business plan assistance, market research and resources to secure financing.

Logan, along with her co-founder and husband Willie, have been providing the local public with high-quality tax preparation and bookkeeping services. Logan hopes that this recognition will result in an increase of foot traffic to their website, allowing them to reach more clientele. As a business that developed during the height of the pandemic, the Logan’s saw an opportunity to adapt their services by including virtual appointments and e-signing documents.

The Logan duo have a strong passion for supporting others and hope to give back to families in the surrounding area. They have an annual back-to-school giveaway that provides local children with school supplies that are financed by their own funds and local donations. In 2023, the Logan’s hope to expand and create a nonprofit organization to continue to assist the surrounding community.

Although Logan & Logan is now a well-established business, the SBDC still provides resources and networking opportunities. As businesses grow, the SBDC grows with them.

Logan & Logan Management & Accounting Services is located at 4000 North Belt West, located in Belleville. For more information visit loganacctg.com .

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE assists new businesses like Logan & Logan Management & Accounting Services, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe, and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville .

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com .

