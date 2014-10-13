LOCAL ENERGY CONSULTANT REMINDS AREA BUSINESSES OF THE NEED TO SHOP ENERGY RATES: Works to Save Local Companies Millions in Energy Costs Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Fairview Heights, Ill., Oct. 13, 2014 . . . Area businesses nearing renewal of their energy contracts or those recently reclassified to Ameren's DS3 rate are experiencing sticker shock. Commercial Energy Consultants can help. Companies like Commercial Energy Consultants (CEC) of Fairview Heights, Ill., exists because of energy deregulation, a shockwave that has begun tearing down the strongholds of non-competitive energy markets around the country. In deregulated states, like Illinois, there are suppliers ready to offer businesses and residents lower monthly rates for the right to supply them energy. Most often this comes with no changes to the customer's monthly statements, no backlash from the incumbent energy providers and no low-quality providers or fly-by-night companies looking to undersell other suppliers. The pool of suppliers are real companies that are competing to get business and willing to offer lower rates due to competition in the

market.

According to CEC, energy deregulation in the State of Illinois has put business owners at an advantage because they can shop energy providers to save money but it also causes confusion for some decision makers. "Now that energy is deregulated, when a businesses' energy contract comes near renewal they are bombarded with phone calls of energy suppliers trying to convince them that they offer the best rate. It's confusing for business owners and difficult for them to decide what supplier is the right fit for their business," says Mike Grimes of CEC. "Companies also get confused when their energy contract is re-classified and they end up being charged more. The difference between one or two percentage points in energy rates could mean hundreds of thousands of dollars wasted each year."

CEC works with nearly 1,300 area businesses to help them determine the best rates and supplier for their needs. CEC sits between businesses and energy suppliers, and works on behalf of the business but is paid by the energy supplier selected. Grimes says, "We stay on top of the energy market and can guide businesses towards the best supplier and the best rates. We don't charge the company a dime for our consulting services because we get paid by the supplier they select. Businesses really have nothing to lose, and everything to gain by working with an energy consulting company like ours. It is the best, smartest way to save on energy costs and to ensure you are working with the right supplier and saving money for the exact same energy."

Grimes says "I feel very passionately about educating area business owners on their rights so that they realize and understand that there is truly an opportunity to save their company a significant amount of money in energy costs. Our company understands this market and wants to help the local business community understand exactly how the process works and that they CAN get a better rate with the right education about the market and their options. We can help and at no cost to them. It's a win, win."

For more information about energy deregulation, to book Mike Grimes to talk to your company or organization about this important topic, or to learn more about the services of Commercial Energy Consultants, please call

877-212-1400 or visit http://www.trycec.com