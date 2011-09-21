EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., September 21, 2011 . . . Mesothelioma Awareness Day is Mon., Sept. 26, 2011, prompting local law firm Gori Julian, P.C. (http://www.gorijulianlaw.com) to launch a nation-wide fundraising and public awareness campaign to help support the efforts of the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF). The organization is the national non-profit dedicated to ending the suffering caused by mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer that develops from the protective lining that covers many of the body’s internal organs. It is caused by exposure to asbestos.

The firm has invested in “Cure 4 Meso” wristbands that they will distribute for free upon request to those interested in raising awareness about the disease. Gori Julian & Associates will then make a donation to the MARF for each bracelet distributed nation-wide. The campaign will begin this month, September 2011, and continue indefinitely.

“We continually look for ways to support the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation because we have seen first hand how this terrible disease impacts families throughout the country. Their work helps provide education and support for patients and their families, and by advocating for federal funding of mesothelioma research,” said Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

He adds, “With more than 2,000 new cases diagnosed each year, the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation’s work is more important than ever. We hope the nation will help us in raising awareness and take our willingness to make a contribution to mesothelioma research on their behalf as a way of paying tribute to all of those who have suffered, or are currently suffering, from this terrible disease.”

To request a free “Cure 4 Meso” bracelet and that a donation be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, please visit http://www.cure4meso.com or call 877-456-5419

For more information about the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, please visit http://www.curemeso.org

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. The firm practices asbestos and other occupational disease litigation in Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois and St. Louis, Mo. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please 877-456-5419.

