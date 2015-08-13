EDWARDSVILLE - A total of 36 suspects were charged with felony offenses ranging from unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

The past few months, narcotics officers have conducted numerous undercover purchases of heroin to combat the growing problem with open air drug sales throughout the Metro East.

Some suspects were charged with federal conspiracy charges.

The combined agencies working on the joint effort were:

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois (MEGSI)

St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit (DUT)

Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office

Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office

U.S. Attorney’s Office

The stats from the recent joint effort are:

Firearms (11 seized)

heroin (75 grams)

suspects (36 suspects in Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties)

distribution of heroin (29, 3 enhanced by being within 1,000 feet of a protected area, 4 charged federally)

maintaining a drug premise (3)

firearm related offenses (7)

The overdose data was:

St. Louis Overdose deaths in 2013: 51 cocaine and 236 heroin deaths.

St. Clair County Overdose deaths in 2014: 47.

Madison County Overdose Deaths: 2014: 94.

Derek Wise, the Illinois State Police Nacotics Commander for Zone 6 Investigations, said all the overdose deaths are preventable. He also said he is glad to see the 36 people charged with their particular crimes and hopes soon all are apprehended.

“This does have an impact as we try to prosecute the mid-level drug dealers,” he said of the charges and hopefully subsequent arrests. We still have several fugitives out there.”

Recently, Wise said the state put out a report saying that there are children as young as 12 years old using illegal drugs.

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn has been a proactive voice on the drug overdose and heroin front for a long period of time, working unified with other Madison County officials.

He said the Treatment Education and Enforcement initiative is what the group is working together on.

“The enforcement part of the three branch effect is to get this under control, trying to get addicted people in facilities where they can be treated,” he said. “We need more beds available and more counseling available. On the education side, the last three years we have been reaching out to high school and middle school students. In regard to enforcement, part of what happened yesterday is we collect as much information as we can from crime scenes and this information is used to pursue people who delivered the drugs.”

Nonn said it is a matter of gathering intelligence information on those arrested on charges and giving up their sources, along with going to death scenes and downloading things off people’s phones.

“This information was shared with law enforcement to help bring the dealers to justice,” he added.

Wise was asked what he thought would motivate someone to become a narcotics pusher, other than money, knowing how it destroys lives. He said in simple words: “I can’t imagine what would be the incentive for someone to do it,” he said.

If the public has any information on pending arrests, contact the U.S. Marshals Office at 618-482-9236.

Below are the 36 suspects charged with felony offenses ranging from unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Kenneth B Bownes

Age: 30

Cahokia

Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Multiple Counts)

Apprehended

Greg Jones

Age: 41

Alorton

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Apprehended

Alexandra Hinson

Age:22

Collinsville

Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1000ft of Nursing Home

Apprehended

Jason C. Wolf

Age: 35

Multiple Counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a Place of Worship

Apprehended

Lisa M. Wolf

Age: 35

Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a Place of Worship

Apprehended

Clinton E Owens

Age: 43

Washington Park

Controlled Substance Trafficking/Armed Violence

(Not in Custody)

Jovan Dolly

Age: 36

East St. Louis

Multiple County Delivery of a Controlled Substance/Two counts Felon in Possession of a Firearm Federal Indictment

Not in Custody

Brandon A Williams

Age: 26

East St. Louis

Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (multiple charges)

(Not in Custody)

Caleb T Foster

Age: 22

Collinsville

3 Counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1000ft place of worship/nursing home

Apprehended

Benjamin E Pigg

Age: 40

Mt. Vernon

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Not In Custody

Ryan S Pigg

Age: 33

Mt. Vernon

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Not In Custody

Arthur J. Carter

Age: 38

East Saint Louis

Delivery of a Controlled Substance within a 1000’ of a Worship Center

Not In Custody

Roger K. Shockley

Age: 35

Belleville

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Not In Custody

Jesus Mendoza

Age: 41

Caseyville

Delivery of a Controlled Substance within a 1000’ of a Worship Center

Apprehended

Kristen G. Miller

Age: 22

Caseyville

Delivery of a Controlled Substance within a 1000’ of a Worship Center

Apprehended

Rosemary E. Miller

Age: 40

Granite City

Delivery of a Controlled Substance within a 1000’ of a Worship Center

Not In Custody

Ralph T. Walker

Age: 39

Wood River

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance / Maintaining a Drug Premise

Not in Custody

Cassandra L. Medling

Age: 31

Wood River

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance / Maintaining a Drug Premise

Not In Custody

Joseph M Metzger

Age: 42

Belleville

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Apprehended

Lauren C Schroeder

Age: 27

Belleville

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Apprehended

Devion D Henderson

Age: 27

Alorton

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Not in Custody

Colt J Howard

Age: 23

Collinsville

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Not in Custody

David C Bodkin

Age: 26

Granite City

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Apprehended

Erick O’ Guin

Age: 35

Granite City

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Not In Custody

Leandre L. Blankinship

Age: 27

St. Louis, MO

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Not In Custody

William H Rozier

Age: 59

East St. Louis

Illegal use of a building

Apprehended

Nathan R Funkhouser

Age: 34

O’Fallon

Multiple charges for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Apprhended

Mitchell S Wyatt

Age: 42

Edwardsville

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Apprehended

Kimberly A Shaw

Age: 36

East Carondolet

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Apprehended

Ginger E. Hubbard

Age: 38

Pontoon Beach

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Apprehended

James P Smith

Age: 41

Edwardsville

Obstructing Justice – Destruction of Evidence

Apprehended

Matthew Raby

Age: 23

Belleville

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Not In Custody

April D. Pickard

Age: 41

Troy

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Not In Custody

Steven Tiller

Age: 48

Belleville

Delivery of a Look A Like Substance

Not In Custody

Dylan J. Hegeman

Age: 20

Waterloo

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Not In Custody

