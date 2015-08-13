Local drug sweep charges 36 with variety of offenses involving drugs and weapons
EDWARDSVILLE - A total of 36 suspects were charged with felony offenses ranging from unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
The past few months, narcotics officers have conducted numerous undercover purchases of heroin to combat the growing problem with open air drug sales throughout the Metro East.
Some suspects were charged with federal conspiracy charges.
The combined agencies working on the joint effort were:
- Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois (MEGSI)
- St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit (DUT)
- Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
- St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office
- Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office
- U.S. Attorney’s Office
The stats from the recent joint effort are:
- Firearms (11 seized)
- heroin (75 grams)
- suspects (36 suspects in Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties)
- distribution of heroin (29, 3 enhanced by being within 1,000 feet of a protected area, 4 charged federally)
- maintaining a drug premise (3)
- firearm related offenses (7)
The overdose data was:
St. Louis Overdose deaths in 2013: 51 cocaine and 236 heroin deaths.
St. Clair County Overdose deaths in 2014: 47.
Madison County Overdose Deaths: 2014: 94.
Derek Wise, the Illinois State Police Nacotics Commander for Zone 6 Investigations, said all the overdose deaths are preventable. He also said he is glad to see the 36 people charged with their particular crimes and hopes soon all are apprehended.
“This does have an impact as we try to prosecute the mid-level drug dealers,” he said of the charges and hopefully subsequent arrests. We still have several fugitives out there.”
Recently, Wise said the state put out a report saying that there are children as young as 12 years old using illegal drugs.
Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn has been a proactive voice on the drug overdose and heroin front for a long period of time, working unified with other Madison County officials.
He said the Treatment Education and Enforcement initiative is what the group is working together on.
“The enforcement part of the three branch effect is to get this under control, trying to get addicted people in facilities where they can be treated,” he said. “We need more beds available and more counseling available. On the education side, the last three years we have been reaching out to high school and middle school students. In regard to enforcement, part of what happened yesterday is we collect as much information as we can from crime scenes and this information is used to pursue people who delivered the drugs.”
Nonn said it is a matter of gathering intelligence information on those arrested on charges and giving up their sources, along with going to death scenes and downloading things off people’s phones.
“This information was shared with law enforcement to help bring the dealers to justice,” he added.
Wise was asked what he thought would motivate someone to become a narcotics pusher, other than money, knowing how it destroys lives. He said in simple words: “I can’t imagine what would be the incentive for someone to do it,” he said.
If the public has any information on pending arrests, contact the U.S. Marshals Office at 618-482-9236.
Below are the 36 suspects charged with felony offenses ranging from unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
Kenneth B Bownes
- Age: 30
- Cahokia
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Multiple Counts)
- Apprehended
Greg Jones
- Age: 41
- Alorton
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Apprehended
Alexandra Hinson
- Age:22
- Collinsville
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1000ft of Nursing Home
- Apprehended
Jason C. Wolf
- Age: 35
- Multiple Counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a Place of Worship
- Apprehended
Lisa M. Wolf
- Age: 35
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a Place of Worship
- Apprehended
Clinton E Owens
- Age: 43
- Washington Park
- Controlled Substance Trafficking/Armed Violence
- (Not in Custody)
Jovan Dolly
- Age: 36
- East St. Louis
- Multiple County Delivery of a Controlled Substance/Two counts Felon in Possession of a Firearm Federal Indictment
- Not in Custody
Brandon A Williams
- Age: 26
- East St. Louis
- Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (multiple charges)
- (Not in Custody)
Caleb T Foster
- Age: 22
- Collinsville
- 3 Counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1000ft place of worship/nursing home
- Apprehended
Benjamin E Pigg
- Age: 40
- Mt. Vernon
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Not In Custody
Ryan S Pigg
- Age: 33
- Mt. Vernon
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Not In Custody
Arthur J. Carter
- Age: 38
- East Saint Louis
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance within a 1000’ of a Worship Center
- Not In Custody
Roger K. Shockley
- Age: 35
- Belleville
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Not In Custody
Jesus Mendoza
- Age: 41
- Caseyville
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance within a 1000’ of a Worship Center
- Apprehended
Kristen G. Miller
- Age: 22
- Caseyville
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance within a 1000’ of a Worship Center
- Apprehended
Rosemary E. Miller
- Age: 40
- Granite City
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance within a 1000’ of a Worship Center
- Not In Custody
Ralph T. Walker
- Age: 39
- Wood River
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance / Maintaining a Drug Premise
- Not in Custody
Cassandra L. Medling
- Age: 31
- Wood River
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance / Maintaining a Drug Premise
- Not In Custody
Joseph M Metzger
- Age: 42
- Belleville
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Apprehended
Lauren C Schroeder
- Age: 27
- Belleville
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Apprehended
Devion D Henderson
- Age: 27
- Alorton
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Not in Custody
Colt J Howard
- Age: 23
- Collinsville
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Not in Custody
David C Bodkin
- Age: 26
- Granite City
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Apprehended
Erick O’ Guin
- Age: 35
- Granite City
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Not In Custody
Leandre L. Blankinship
- Age: 27
- St. Louis, MO
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Not In Custody
William H Rozier
- Age: 59
- East St. Louis
- Illegal use of a building
- Apprehended
Nathan R Funkhouser
- Age: 34
- O’Fallon
- Multiple charges for Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Apprhended
Mitchell S Wyatt
- Age: 42
- Edwardsville
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Apprehended
Kimberly A Shaw
- Age: 36
- East Carondolet
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Apprehended
Ginger E. Hubbard
- Age: 38
- Pontoon Beach
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Apprehended
James P Smith
- Age: 41
- Edwardsville
- Obstructing Justice – Destruction of Evidence
- Apprehended
Matthew Raby
- Age: 23
- Belleville
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Not In Custody
April D. Pickard
- Age: 41
- Troy
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Not In Custody
Steven Tiller
- Age: 48
- Belleville
- Delivery of a Look A Like Substance
- Not In Custody
Dylan J. Hegeman
- Age: 20
- Waterloo
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Not In Custody
