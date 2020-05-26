MAPLEWOOD, MO. – Closets for a Cause is continuing at Saint Louis Closet Co. as a percentage of their gross sales from June will be allocated for a donation to the Back to School! Store by National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis (NCJWSTL). For over 20 years, the Back to School! Store has assisted more than 20,000 underserved elementary-aged students in the St. Louis area.

Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated over $6,000 from their giveback efforts. Each month, a percentage of gross sales will be donated to a selected charity.

"The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis Section is thrilled to partner with Saint Louis Closet Co., another local organization dedicated to strengthening our community,” says Jessa Glick, director of development and marketing at NCJWSTL. “Local partnerships like Closets for a Cause sustain NCJWSTL, which has served the St. Louis community for 125 years through community service programs including Back to School! Store and Healing Hearts Bank, and by advocating for state, local, and national policies that improve the lives of women, children and families."

NCJWSTL has had to pivot their Back to School! Store and get creative in getting these much-needed supplies to children, so that they can continue learning in school or at home. Funds raised will help them reach even more children than previous years with pre-filled backpacks, which include school supplies, books, and activities that promote learning.

This year’s Back to School! Store will reach 2,000 kids with personal delivery and pick-up, coordinated with their 65 partner agencies and volunteers. For more information, please visit www.ncjwstl.org.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

