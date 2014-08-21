Dr. Andrew Dykeman, chiropractic physician at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton donated his x-ray unit to the Aklan Baptist Hospital in the Philippines. Previously, the hospital was using a World War II Army surplus machine.

“Due to the rising cost of equipment maintenance and decreasing insurance reimbursements, I now refer out all of my imaging. Why not donate my x-ray to someone who can use and truly appreciate it,” Dr. Dykeman said.

Dr. Dykeman is currently contacting state associations and other doctors’ organizations to inform and educate them on donation options.

For more information, contact Dr. Dykeman at 618-259-2676 or rosewoodchiro@aol.com

