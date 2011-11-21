East Alton, IL. – Dr. Nicholas Johnson and the team at Affordable Dentistry Today, located at 50 North Center Street in East Alton, recently held a fundraiser in support of cancer awareness.

“It was truly a privilege and honor to participate in this fundraiser and support such a worthy cause,” said Dr. Johnson. “We would like to give a big thank you to all the patients who generously donated to our fundraiser. We look forward to next year’s campaign!”

During the fundraiser, patients donated $1.00 for a cancer ribbon. In addition, the office donated 30% of fees from ViziLite oral cancer screenings completed through the month of October. A total of $255.06 was raised from both the ribbons and screenings. This money was then donated to the St. Anthony’s Health Center.

For more information on Affordable Dentistry Today or to make an appointment, call 618-259-5563 or visit www.affordabledentistryeastalton.com.

About Affordable Dentistry Today



Dr. Johnson and his team are proud members of the Heartland Dental Care Family. Based in Effingham, Ill., Heartland Dental Care, Inc. is one of the leading dental practice management groups in the United States with over 330 affiliated dental practices located within 18 states. For more information, visit www.HeartlandDentalCare.com.

