ALTON - The local creators of Dawg Haus Grill’n Sauce recently discussed the sauce’s popularity, their future plans for the company, and where to get the sauce just in time for the Fourth of July.

Freddie and April Hausman with Dawg Haus Grill’n Sauce appeared on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss their homemade sauce, and Freddie said it’s been very popular.

“Last year, we sold close to 1,400 jars,” Freddie said, which he added was quite impressive “for starting out local, just at farmers markets.”

April said the sauce is literally homemade - they make it in their home kitchen, and the jars it comes in take up an entire room in their house. The jars are sealed for added shelf life and are good for up to a year on the shelf, and up to six months after they’ve been opened (but must be kept refrigerated once opened).

Freddie said Dawg Haus Grill’n Sauce has been so well-received that they had to start selling a larger size for frequently returning customers.

“I have customers that come back week after week and say ‘I used all my sauce!’ so that’s why we went to a quart jar,” Freddie said. The sauce was originally only sold in pint-sized jars.

“People would come and buy the sauce and use it in one weekend,” April added.

The sauce is especially good on hamburgers, chicken, and “any kind of pork,” Freddie said, adding that one of his friends even puts it on his eggs in the morning. It’s available in two flavors, “Sweet” and “Hot.”

Dawg Haus Grill’n Sauce is available at the Alton Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon and at the Goshen Farmers Market in Edwardsville from 8 a.m. to noon. You can also request sauce through their website’s “Contact Us” page.

April said their homemade sauce has extended its reach well beyond just the local area, and that they have sent sauce to California, Wyoming, and other customers who have shipped it to Florida.

The Hausmans said they’d like to develop some dry rubs in the future, including a “peach” dry rub using Calhoun peaches.

To find out more about Dawg Haus Grill’n Sauce, visit their website or Facebook page.

The full interview with Freddie and April can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

