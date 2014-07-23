Alton, IL (July 23, 2014) -- Four girls from Alton High School are among the students from across the U.S. who will be performing in the world famous London New Year’s Day Parade. Six students, senior Sami Gray and juniors Michelle Burns, Posy Durr, Emily Holmes, Maddy Miller, and Jessica Stone were chosen; Sami, Michelle, Maddy and Jessica will be attending.

The individuals invited to perform in the parade qualified for the trip after being selected as an All American at one of the summer camps hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), United Spirit Association (USA), Universal Dance Association (UDA) and National Dance Alliance (NDA). All Americans are selected to try out based on superior cheerleading skills at camps across the country.

Varsity has been hosting camps since 1974. Since then, they have been leading the way by combing high energy entertainment with traditional school leadership. Each year Varsity Brands trains over 325,000 cheerleaders at over 5,000 camp sessions.

Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders who attend Varsity summer camps earn the chance to march in the holiday spectacular. In addition to performing in the London parade, the All Americans will have the chance to tour London during their seven-day trip.

“This is the 26th year we’ve been able to bring talented cheerleaders to London, where they can showcase their skills to a very enthusiastic international audience,” says Mike Fultz, the Varsity International Event Coordinator.

For more information, visit www.varsity.com or contact Mike Fultz at (800) 238-0286 or mfultz@varsityspirit.com.

The students will be doing fundraising over the upcoming months to help offset their travel costs. If you would like to help, or have any questions, please contact the AHS Athletic Director Jeff

Alderman at jalderman@altonschools.org or Head Coach of the Dance Team Sara Miller at

smiller@altonschools.org.

About Varsity Camps

UCA, NCA, USA, UDA and NDA are divisions of Varsity, the source for all things related to cheerleading and dance team. With a rich heritage and traditions dating back to 1948, Varsity is an innovative global leader comprised of the leading spirit brands and organizations including its educational camps, clinics, competitions and uniforms to teams around the world. Varsity’s National Championships, which are held at the Walt Disney World® Resorts, have been televised on ESPN Networks for more than 25 years. Web-based Varsity TV features thousands of cheerleading and dance team videos and has become a favorite cheer destination for cheerleaders and coaches alike. Varsity has led the way in cheerleading safety as a supporter of the American Association of Cheerleading Coaches and Administrators since 1987 and as a camp leader training more than 325,000 cheerleaders per year in cheerleading fundamentals with an emphasis on safety. Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Varsity employs 5,000 employees nationwide.

