WOOD RIVER - Area credit unions, a part of the George G. Burnett chapter of credit unions, have recently been raising money to purchase bikes for needy children.

1stMidAmerica Credit, Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, and Midwest Members Credit Union worked together and was able to raise a total of nearly $2,500 through branch fundraisers to purchase bikes.

A total of 23 bikes were purchased and assembled by credit union employees. These bikes will benefit area children in the local school districts just in time for summer. The credit unions are also using the funds to purchase safety gear for each child. The members of the Burnett Chapter would like to thank their members and staff for all the efforts in this cause.

