EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Scott Credit Union has continued its partnership with the American Cancer Society, presenting the organization with $20,000 to sponsor the annual ACS Mardi Gras Ball fund raiser, 15 Relay for Life events and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk this year.

Scott Credit Union was also presented recently with the American Cancer Society’s inaugural Mission Partnership Award.

The award recognized Scott Credit Union for sponsoring multiple ACS events, chairing an ACS event, exceeding donations of $50,000 and assisting with raising at least $50,000 for ACS by recruiting other companies to support the organization.

The award was presented by ACS representative Brett Schuette to SCU Community Relations Supervisor Jennifer Hess at the ACS Mardi Gras Ball fund raiser held last month.

“We are extremely honored to have been presented with an award for our support of ACS,” Hess said. “ACS does great work in the effort to save lives against this disease that has already taken so many. We are proud to play a small part in that effort.”

Scott Credit Union also will support this year’s Relay for Life events held throughout Clinton, Madison, Marion, Monroe and St. Clair counties, according to Hess.

In addition to the Relay For Life events, Scott Credit Union also will sponsor American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk that will be held in O’Fallon in October, Hess noted.

“We are happy to be able to again help ACS by participating with this year’s events,” she said. “The Relay for Life events really bring the fight against cancer into the local communities and give people a chance to support the effort. We had such a great experience with our volunteers being involved with the events last year, so we felt very strongly about continuing our sponsorship.”

Scott Credit Union will be recognized during opening ceremonies and will host bank nights for some of the Relays for Life. During the bank nights, team captains come into the Scott Credit Union branches to cash in currency and have checks made payable to the American Cancer Society.

“This is a great way for us to continue to really give back to people from throughout the area by supporting them in their efforts to prevent cancer and save lives,” Hess added. “We truly believe it is important for us to support the communities in which we serve our members.”

Scott Credit Union has made giving back to its communities a major priority. The local credit union contributed about $330,000 and its employees volunteered over 2,700 hours to a variety of area civic efforts throughout the region in 2014.

Scott Credit Union is open to anyone who lives or works in an 17 county area, including Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Perry, Franklin, Jefferson, Washington, Clinton, Marion, Bond, Macoupin, Montgomery, Fayette, Effingham, Williamson, and Jackson counties. Anyone who lives or works in St. Louis County, Mo., also can open accounts with SCU. Additionally, any active or retired military also can have accounts with Scott Credit Union.

Scott Credit Union currently has 15 area locations: Scott Air Force Base, East Belleville, Fairview Heights, Collinsville, O’Fallon, Edwardsville, Waterloo, Highland, Caseyville, West Belleville, Millstadt, Mascoutah, Troy, Wood River and its Home Office in Edwardsville.

For details on opening accounts at Scott Credit Union, visit www.scu.org, call 1-800-888-4728, or stop by any of the credit union’s branches.

