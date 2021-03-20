ALTON - Kirk and Tiffany Cox put themselves into temporary rescue action on a recent Saturday night in Alton when a woman had a roll-over accident on Illinois Route 140 just east of the Gordon Moore Park.

Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded quickly and worked the accident scene and assisted the woman, but the couple called 911 to assist, then did their part before rescue personnel arrived.

"My wife, Tiffany, made the 911 call," Kirk Cox said. "There was a small silver car running off the road and it rolled over down a hill before it came to a stop on all four tires. After the woman's car landed, I pulled over and jumped out. As I ran to the car I heard a woman screaming frantically for help. I ripped open her door, undid her seat and I slowly carried from the car about 50 feet before sitting her down. I searched the car and made sure she was the only one in it. We then waited on the rescue people to come. We were so glad she was OK but very shaken."

"Jumping in to action and helping people is what I love doing," Kirk said.

