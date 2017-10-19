FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies, a Fairview Heights-based construction management firm, today announced the recent hiring of Stephanie Sullivan as business development coordinator and Travis Schwartz as project engineer.

In the newly formed business development coordinator position, Sullivan is responsible for all marketing coordination and oversight, as well as providing administrative support to company management. She previously worked for a local creative company as a managing director in charge of client relationships and assisting customers with developing new brand identities and strategies. Sullivan is a resident of Highland, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schwartz, a resident of Prairie du Rocher, graduated from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville in 2016 with a bachelor of science in construction management degree. His past industry experience includes work as an intern and project engineer.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “Stephanie and Travis have taken on fundamental positions within the company that will enable us to better meet the needs of our existing clients while also positioning us for future growth. Their talent, skill and experience will undoubtedly benefit our company.”

More like this: