Aug. 24, 2011, Marion, Ill. Extra Help, Inc., a St. Louis area employment and workforce services firm, has made Inc. Magazine's prestigious 500/5000 List for 2011. The list profiled the top 500 and 5,000 privately held, employee-based firms in the United States lead by independent entrepreneurs.

"We are honored to be recognized by such a respected organization and to be among such remarkable company," said Teresa Katubig, president, chief executive officer and founder of the company. The company has offices in Edwardsville and Marion, Ill., and downtown St. Louis.

The magazine publishes the annual list of the 500 and 5000 fastest-growing companies among nearly 7 million private firms in the United States. Privately held, U.S. companies make the list, based on percentage growth when comparing 2007 to 2010.

Extra Help ranked 89 in growth among human resources industries with a three-year growth rate of 58 percent. The company's 2010 revenue was $12.9 million and sales may exceed $20 million in 2011. The company also ranked 3,271 among 5,000 firms listed.

In the past, the list has included Microsoft, Timberland and Vizio. Inclusion on the list was the first national recognition for some of the most successful companies in the country.

Extra Help's listing will appear in the 2011 Inc. 500/5000 online at Inc.com on Aug. 24, and in the magazine's September issue. Honorees are invited to the 30th Annual Inc. 500/5000 Conference and Awards Ceremony on Sept. 22-24 in Washington, D.C.

Article continues after sponsor message

A certified public accountant, Katubig, 46, started Extra Help in 1995 as a temporary staffing agency but her focus on serving clients in demanding growth industries improve workforce efficiency lead to more opportunity for her own firm. Extra Help has strategically broadened by adding services such as direct hiring, contingency staffing, workforce tools, and payroll services that help clients improve the efficiency of their staff.

Katubig began the company in Johnson City, Illinois, across the street from a Dairy Queen, armed only with a CPA certification and management experience at McDonald's restaurants.

"I know what it's like to start, grow and run a company," Katubig said. "That understanding of the ins and outs of business helps me and my staff partner with our clients to improve the efficiency to their workforce. And, that efficiency is a key to helping companies not just survive but thrive in this economy."

The company now has 31 employees and was recognized in 2010 by the St. Louis Business Journal as the 17th largest women-owned business in the St. Louis area.

The company and Katubig have also been recognized by other business, civic and other charitable organizations.

The company received the 2008 "Good Neighbor of the Year Award" for its donation of time and money to charitable organizations in Southern Illinois. In April, Katubig was honored as one of the St. Louis region's outstanding female business leaders as an award recipient at the Winning Women's 4th Annual “Women Influencing Now” Regional Economic Development Award Dinner.

She also was awarded the "Women on the Rise" award in 2010 by the Office of the Illinois Treasurer. Katubig is a member of the St. Louis Regional Chamber and Growth Association (RCGA) and River Bend Growth Association in Alton, Ill. Extra Help also supports a number of local business groups including the St. Louis Chapter Society of Human Resource Managers, Southern Illinois Rotary Club, St. Louis Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Focus St. Louis, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Council of Southern Illinois, Riverbend Growth Association, AAIM Management Association of St. Louis, Civic Progress, St. Louis Jaycees, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Herrin Chamber of Commerce, Belleville Chamber of Commerce, Highland Chamber of Commerce and Mt. Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

More like this: