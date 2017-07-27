FAIRMONT CITY - A facelift is underway to bring a decades-old playground in Fairmont City back to life as a place where children can happily and safely play. A $100,000 renovation kicked off last month at Kinder Park when Fairview Heights construction-management company IMPACT Strategies and its subcontractors began pouring concrete sidewalks and constructing a new 20’x16’ wooden pavilion.

The companies involved are all donating their time and materials to make the project a success. They include:

Architectural Sheet Metal

United Ironworkers

Lowry Electric

American Exterior-Interior Services, Inc.

Gillihan Concrete

PM Leach Painting

Ox2 Engineers

Clinton Seamless Guttering

Rehkemper & Son

Braddock Architectural Services, LLC

Hackmann Lumber

“This is one of those projects that will have a significant, positive impact on the lives of residents of this community for years to come,” said Mark Hinrichs. “It’s our pleasure to be involved and to able to lend our support to such a great cause.”