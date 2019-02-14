BRUSSELS - Brussels, Calhoun County and the region are rallying around a young Brussels girl - Abby Thompson - who was injured in a serious automobile accident on Jan. 20.

There will be a fundraising bake sale at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at the Bank of Kampsville-Brussels facility to help cover medical expenses for Abby.

Abby has been hospitalized undergoing treatment and therapy for roughly four weeks. Abby is a 2018 graduate of Brussels High and is a lifelong Calhoun County resident.

Bake sale proceeds will also be matched by Modern Woodmen of America.

Anyone that would like to donate baked goods can contact Tara Smith at (618) 401-3916 or bring items to the Bank that morning. You can make checks or donations at the Bank of Kampsville or Bank of Calhoun, attention Abby Thompson Recovery Fund.

Tara Smith said Abby is recovering well.

"We will take cash donations they can provide baked goods for that day anything of that sort," she said. "She has a long recovery ahead. She is enrolled at Lewis and Clark Community College and concentrated on nursing. This hit a little to close to home for all of us.

"Brussels is a very tight-knit and the same for Calhoun County. Abby is known all over Calhoun County; she works at Dollar General in Hardin and also played on the Brussels High girls basketball team. She has gotten to know quite a few people on a daily basis in her job. Brussels High School has just done a t-shirt drive for her and proceeds for that go to her medical fund. We encourage people from the region to help the bake sale and the fund-raising drive."

