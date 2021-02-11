EDWARDSVILLE – Town vs Town, Mayor vs Mayor! Four communities in the Metro-East are joining forces and challenging each other to see who can become the fittest community of 2021. Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and Maryville, Illinois are hosting their first-ever Mayors' Fitness Challenge. All the area residents are invited to participate. Residents of each community will join together as one team to win the title of Fittest Community. The challenge will last eight weeks total but those interested can register any time during that period. So nobody has to worry that it is ever too late to join. Joining at any time will help their community win. Each week, participants will work to have the highest total of active minutes. We encourage everyone to invite their family, friends, and co-workers who live or work in one of the four communities to join in the fun and become more active.

“There are still so many people working from home, doing remote learning and social distancing that there is no better time to encourage each other to keep moving and stay healthy,” said Trina Vetter, Special Events Coordinator for the City of Edwardsville.

Due to COVID-19, the communities strongly recommend following safety guidelines. There are no restrictions on the type of workout that counts within those minutes. Those participating can join a Facebook page to share ideas of their workouts and root each other on as this is all in good fun, of course! Participants can post photos of each other engaging in healthy activities and even give each other virtual high-fives!

Article continues after sponsor message

“Right now being “together” looks different but we still want to foster a sense of togetherness. This is a way to have some fun, build community and promote health over the colder months.” Said Cheryl Riley, Superintendent of Recreation in Collinsville.

Registration for the challenge is easy. Collinsville and Maryville Residents will register with Collinsville Parks and Recreation Department at www.collinsvilleil.org/parks or by calling (618) 346-7529.

Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Residents will register with the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department through their website at www.cityofedwardsville.com/parks or by calling (618) 692-7538.

The challenge runs from February 15, 2021, to April 12, 2021. At the end of the competition, the community with the most minutes will win a trophy to be proudly displayed in their City Hall and bragging rights for the next year as the "Fittest City 2021." Plus, each participating member of that community team will receive a free shirt as bragging rights to wear proudly! T-Shirts and prizes are thanks to the generous sponsorship of ATC Sports, First to the Finish, IBEW Local 309, Collinsville Smoothie King, Integrity Spine and Joint Center and Brinley Orthodontics.

More like this: