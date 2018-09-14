EAST ALTON - The fabulous Wings & Wheels Open House will one again be held on the last Saturday of September at St. Louis Regional Airport on Hwy. 111 in East Alton. Area clubs and non-profits are gearing up to showcase their craft and set up food and activity booths for the big event that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Southern Illinois Camaro Club - Car Show (Saturday)

The Southern Illinois Camaro Club will once again sponsor the car show at the open house. This year the club is expecting hundreds of hot rods, antique automobiles, custom cars, motorcycles, and of course, Camaros! The fully restored High Roller Monster Truck will be there in its 1985 glory.

Advance sign-up is not required. Participants just enter the show grounds from Hwy. 111 between 8 and 10 a.m. to register find their place. There is no cost to participate. Details can be found on the club’s website at www.southernillinoiscamaroclub.com/monthly-newsletter.html

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 864 - Fly In

The Fly In, coordinated by the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Bethalto Chapter #864 will host an assortment of modern Cessna, Beechcraft, and Piper aircraft, ultra lights, helicopters, and a few historic planes. Sometimes there are even specialty aircraft like gliders or a hovercraft.

This year’s special features include an Air & Space Museum display with a F-4 Cockpit. The club’s food stand will serve their famous BBQ pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks. To learn more about the local EAA Chapter see www.864.eaachapter.org/.

East Side Radio Control acrobatics and Ham Operators - Demonstrations

Article continues after sponsor message

Another highlight of the show is radio controlled aerial acrobatics with the East Side RC Club’s extensive selection of large radio controlled model airplanes and helicopters. You can find East Side RCC online at www.eastsiderc.com/ or on Facebook. On the other side of the tarmac the Amateur Radio Emergency Service will set up a live broadcast demonstration.

Local Non-profits – Food and activities

A number of local non-profits like Rotary, the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary and MDA will also be supporting the event and providing activities or fundraising for community causes. Families are welcome to bring picnic baskets or enjoy BBQ and other tasty treats from booths set up by these organizations. Full meals will also be available at the airport’s restaurant, the High Flyers Grille.

EAA Young Eagles – Free Flights for Kids (Sunday)

On Sunday, September 30, the day after the Wings and Wheels show, kids ages 8-17 can return with their parents for free flights sponsored by the EAA Chapter 864 Young Eagles.

Nationwide the Young Eagles program has given more than 2 million a free introductory flight. The organization’s sole mission is to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation. You can learn more about the Young Eagles program at www.eaa.org/en/eaa/aviation-education-and-resources/eaa-youth-education/eaa-ye-program

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra, Illinois will have horses on-site for viewing and petting on Sunday. This makes great entertainment if there is a wait for flights and for siblings who don’t want to fly. Pictures of the horses and information on the sanctuary’s rescue work are available at www.legendarymustangsanctuary.org.

St. Louis Regional Airport (ALN) in East Alton/Bethalto – Open House

St. Louis Regional Airport and it’s 600-acre business park work to bring business opportunities and good- paying jobs to the Riverbend region. The Airport’s largest tenant, West Star Aviation, has been selected as Pro-Pilot magazines top Maintenance and Repair Facility for 5 consecutive years.

Stop by Sept. 29 as the Airport teams up with these important local organizations to bring family fun to the Riverbend region. More information on the Fly In is available at www.stlouisregional.com.

More like this:

Related Video: