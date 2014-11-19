FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 18, 2014 . . . Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced it has completed two separate construction projects for First Baptist Church in Columbia, Ill., and Cornerstone Christian Church in Shiloh., Ill.

In November 2013, IMPACT began constructing a new $3.9 million 31,000-square-foot building for First Baptist Church located at 1200 Valmeyer Road in Columbia, Ill. The company succeeded in preparing and grading the site’s groundwork, a densely covered forest that required a lot of tree removal and ground preparation, before the harsh winter weather set in. Construction moved forward as planned and completed on time this month. The new facility, designed by Quadrant Design, Inc., of Waterloo, has a 700-seat sanctuary and educational classrooms, providing the congregation the opportunity to worship and learn under one roof. Prior to having the new building, the congregation utilized a separate house on its property for its student ministry.

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier this summer, IMPACT started an interior remodel project in collaboration with architect Mantel Teter of Kansas City, Mo., at Cornerstone Christian Church on Greenmount Road in Shiloh. The church remained operational during the remodel, which involved the demolition of 2,100 square feet of office space that was converted into a café. The new space features a concrete floor finished to resemble a wood plank floor, custom casework for a coffee bar, and a fireplace. As part of the renovations, a fire protection system was added to the building, including the addition of a new water service for the fire protection system. Another 16,700 square feet received upgraded finishes including carpet, vinyl plank floor, vinyl base paint, and a new integrated audio/ visual system. This project also wrapped up in September.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest. For more information about IMPACT Strategies, visit www.buildwithimpact.com or call 618.394.8400.

More like this: