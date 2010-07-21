Community Christian Church , 2345 Union School Road, Alton will serve a pulled pork dinner and distribute backpacks and school supplies to school-age children. The free event is scheduled for Saturday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. and requires pre-registration.

Those wishing to attend are asked to call the church at (618) 462-1196 and make reservations before July 30th. Please leave name, phone number, children's names and grade in school. Please note: if registration is by leaving a message, callers MUST receive a call back to confirm and complete their registration. If registration is not confirmed it is incomplete. Seating is limited and registration is based on order of calls received.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: