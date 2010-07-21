Community Christian Church , 2345 Union School Road, Alton will serve a pulled pork dinner and distribute backpacks and school supplies to school-age children. The free event is scheduled for Saturday, August 7 at 5:00 p.m. and requires pre-registration.

Those wishing to attend are asked to call the church at (618) 462-1196 and make reservations before July 30th. Please leave name, phone number, children's names and grade in school. Please note: if registration is by leaving a message, callers MUST receive a call back to confirm and complete their registration. If registration is not confirmed it is incomplete. Seating is limited and registration is based on order of calls received.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Today - Discover Your Future at L&C’s Discover Day Open House

Aug 10, 2023 - YWCA Child Enrichment Enriches Lives

Aug 22, 2023 - ‘Bike Bus’ Rolls Into Action to Encourage Middle School Students to Try Biking to School

Aug 11, 2023 - TNI Adds Bigs and Littles Hiking Club To Fall Calendar

Sep 12, 2023 - Clerk’s Office Celebrates Disability Voters Rights Week and Launches Ambassador Program  

 