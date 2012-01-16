(Alton, IL January 16, 2012) Faith Fellowship Church in Alton celebrates its 7th anniversary by expanding its mission work to provide water for struggling third world nations. This outreach is unique, because anyone with new or used shoes can donate them to accomplish this greater goal. Faith Fellowship is working in conjunction with a local ministry, based in Fenton, Missouri, called Shoeman Water Projects, to be a drop-off point to collect new and used shoes. These donations equate into funds for vital water drilling equipment.



Faith Fellowship will be collecting shoes on Monday January 23rd and Tuesday January 24th 5-8pm. Both new and used shoes of all sizes, styles and in any condition will be accepted. Once collected, the shoes are given a second life when the Shoeman Water Projects exports the donated shoes to retailers in the developing world. The resale of shoes provides jobs and affordable footwear.

Affordable shoes are a life saving tool as they protect the new owners feet from abrasions, parasites and mites. Funds generated from the export of the shoes are used to buy well drilling rigs, water purification systems, and hand pump repair services to bring clean, fresh water. Between August 2008 and June 2011, Shoeman Water Projects collected 1.5 million shoes resulting in the purchase of four water-well drilling rigs, with more than two hundred fifty wells drilled serving over 200,000 people.

Faith Fellowship is located at 4719 Seminary Road in Alton. For more information please contact the church office at 618-466-8510 or the website at www.ffworship.org . More information specifically on the Shoeman Water Projects can be obtained through their website www.shoeman.org.

