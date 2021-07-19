Local Chiropractor/Artist Featured On St. Louis Radio Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. KDHX is an independent, non-commercial, listener-supported community radio station in St. Louis, Missouri located at 88.1 MHz FM offering a full spectrum of music along with cultural and public affairs programming since 1987. KDHX broadcasts 24 hours a day online. http://www.kdhx.org https://kdhx.org/shows/show/localharvest http://www.rosewoodchiropractic.com Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Dr. Dykeman played drums in judge nothing, continues to create art and is a chiropractor at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton, Illinois. “Local Harvest” is a new all-genre local music show hosted by Jon Valley, featuring different guest co-hosts nearly every week, who are St. Louis musicians themselves, and who get to decide what to play. Spread the word to your fellow local musicians and fans. is an independent, non-commercial, listener-supported community radio station in St. Louis, Missouri located at 88.1 MHz FM offering a full spectrum of music along with cultural and public affairs programming since 1987. KDHX broadcasts 24 hours a day online. ST. LOUIS - Dr. Andrew Dykeman will be guest co-host alongside DJ Jon Valley on KDHX radio “Local Harvest” at 11:00 pm on Thursday, July 22nd. Jon and Andy will play some of the best local Alton/St. Louis bands from the 80s-90s while talking about the local music scene of that era along with Andy’s life as a chiropractic physician and painter. Print Version Submit a News Tip