Local Children Explore Environmental Sciences with NGRREC Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – During a recent Toddle Towne field trip, Morgan Alexander, 5, of Alton, left, and Gwynevere Billingsly, 6, of Granite City, piece together a macroinvertebrate puzzle after a scavenger hunt for the puzzle pieces at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station, which is home to the National Great River Research Education Center. For more information, visit www.ngrrec.org. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip