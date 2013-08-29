Local Children Explore Environmental Sciences with NGRREC
August 29, 2013 2:29 PM
GODFREY – During a recent Toddle Towne field trip, Morgan Alexander, 5, of Alton, left, and Gwynevere Billingsly, 6, of Granite City, piece together a macroinvertebrate puzzle after a scavenger hunt for the puzzle pieces at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station, which is home to the National Great River Research Education Center. For more information, visit www.ngrrec.org.
