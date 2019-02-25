ALTON – The Casey's, located at 3499 Fosterburg Road in Alton, faced an attempted burglary in the early hours of Monday morning.

Witnesses, who contacted Riverbender.com via Facebook, reported seeing police on the scene just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said a suspect wearing a dark hoodie threw a brick through the front door, but made no further entry. Surveillance is being reviewed by the Alton Police at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

A manager working at that Casey's location Monday afternoon, however, did confirm a burglary was attempted at the gas station/convenience store overnight but added (fortunately) nothing had been taken from the establishment. The would-be burglar did break the store's glass front door, though.

Despite that attempt, the Casey's General Store located on Fosterburg Road is open for business Monday, and the manager added the front door is currently in the process of being repaired at this time.

Story was updated to include comment from Alton Police Department.

More like this: