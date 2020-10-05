EDWARDSVILLE – On Saturday, October 17, 2020, the streets of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon will be the place for car enthusiasts to see and be seen when hundreds of antique, muscle and exotic cars and motorcycles from across the St. Louis region roar into the Metro East for the first Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show & Cruise, a free event for all ages.

That afternoon, car fans can gawk at legions of vehicles from every era as they cruise down historic Route 66. In addition, designated home bases at businesses across Edwardsville and Glen Carbon will provide cruise-friendly spots for participants and car clubs to camp out, show off their cruisers to the public, and enjoy food and drink specials from many of Ed/Glen’s incredible local restaurants. Some of the participating clubs include ND4SPD (Need for Speed), St. Louis Corvette Club, Gateway Classic Cars, Gateway Cobra Club, FastLane Classic Cars, and several other classic and modern car clubs.

Whether in a club or not, anyone can participate by bringing their car to a home base location.

Kicks on 66 also features a special Exotics Home Base Event at Sunset Hills Country Club, 2525 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. While there is no cost to drive in the cruise or attend the home bases as a participant or spectator, tickets to Sunset Hills are $10 and will be limited to 300 visitors.

Kicks on 66 charitable selections were dedicated to the memory of Randy Gori, an avid car collector and pillar of the St. Louis community. Proceeds will benefit two non-profit organizations: Gateway PGA Hope, a nonprofit that introduces golf to active-duty military and military veterans to enhance their physical, social, mental, and emotional well-being, and Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville.

“Having grown up in Detroit Motor City, every year I attended the Detroit Woodward Dream Cruise,” said Ryan O’Day, founder of Kicks on 66. “The economic impact it provided to the region over the years has been tremendous. I, along with several business leaders in the Metro East, wanted to produce an event that offered the same magic of car collecting coupled with the economic impact a cruise and car show can provide a community.”

The rain date for Kicks on 66 will be Sunday, October 18. In light of Illinois’s current COVID status, this event will be held completely outdoors in locations where social distancing can be accomplished. For more information on submitting a car to the show, home base locations and the cruise route, visit www.kickson66.org.

