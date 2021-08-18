ALTON - On Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Piasa Armory is hosting its annual Customer Appreciation Day and welcoming other local businesses and elected officials to meet and socialize with the Riverbend Community.

Food vendors like LeMay’s Catering, Washington Kettle Corn, and Cool Times Ice Cream will be there, along with free hot dogs, soda, and chips from Piasa. There will also be games and activities for the whole family, including a Nerf Gun challenge for kids sponsored by the IDPA league, tomahawk and knife throwing, bounce houses from Riverbend Bounce, a Nerf Mortar challenge and an impressive modern and historical weapons display including a replica canon from the late 1700s.

The St. Louis County Police Department will be facilitating Can Cannon target shooting for a donation to The BackStoppers in memory of Officer Blake Snyder. Plenty of door prizes and giveaways will be provided throughout the day. The Alton Police will be stopping by to meet with kids and families, showcase a K9 Officer, and display some equipment.

In the classroom area at Piasa, speakers will begin at 10:00 am, with State Senator Rachelle Crowe. At Noon, State Representative Amy Elik will be present for a meet and greet as well as answering questions from constituents. At 2:00 pm, former Madison County prosecutor Tom Gibbons will be on hand to discuss legal issues surrounding firearms.

The shooting range will be open and available for pistol shooting during this time. Supervised machine gun and gatling gun rentals will also be available during the day, and the store will be offering some discounts on items and 25% off memberships to the range.

Piasa Armory, formed in 2012 and opened their doors in the Alton Business district in 2013. In 2016, they were able to expand their services and relocated to 3685 E. Broadway. Piasa Armory offers an 8-lane indoor shooting range, a sales floor for firearms, gear, and accessories as well as a wide range of services like CCW courses, First Aid and Firearms Safety classes, plus gunsmithing and laser engraving. They are open Monday-Saturday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sundays, Noon to 6:00 pm.

Since the day they opened their doors, their number one goal is to create a culture of responsible gun ownership.

To learn more about Piasa Armory, visit www.piasaarmory.com or on Facebook @PiasaArmory

